Rescate a personas migrantes Rescatadas 90 personas inmigrantes a bordo de dos pateras en el mar de Alborán

Los migrantes que ocupaban las dos embarcaciones localizadas, entre ellos siete mujeres y un niño en aparente buen estado de salud, fueron rescatados la noche del jueves cerca de la costa sureste española.

Rescate de la primera embarcación - Imagen del Twitter de Salvamento Marítimo

Un total de 90 inmigrantes fueron rescatados el jueves por la noche en dos pateras cerca de la costa sureste española. Entre ellos se encontraban siete mujeres y un niño, en aparente buen estado de salud, que ocupaban la segunda patera localizada en esta zona, la cual ha quedado semihundida tras la operación. La primera embarcación, que llevaba 47 personas, entre ellas dos mujeres, fue localizada a última hora del jueves por la tarde a seis millas de la isla de Alborán, situada a medio camino entre Melilla, un enclave español en África, y la costa de Almería, en el sureste de la Península. 

Los inmigrantes rescatados fueron llevados a territorio peninsular español, dijo Salvamento Marítimo en su cuenta de Twitter. Posteriormente Salvamento Marítimo rescató a otras 43 personas, entre ellas cinco mujeres y un niño, a bordo de otra patera, que quedó semihundida tras ser localizada a 16 millas al noroeste de la isla de Alborán.

Guardamar Caliope localizó y rescató esta patera a 16 millas al noroeste de la isla de Alborán, quedando luego la balsa semihundida. Ha participado en el dispositivo también el helicóptero Helimer 204.

