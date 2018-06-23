Público
Imigración Salvamento Marítimo rescata una patera con 129 inmigrantes al sur de Gran Canaria

Fueron localizados cuando se encontraban a 1 milla de la isla, a las 6.30 horas.

Inmigrantes en una patera frente a la costa de Libia hace unos días. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado en la mañana de este sábado a una patera que transportaba un total de 129 inmigrantes subsaharianos cuando se encontraba a una milla del sur de Gran Canaria, según ha informado a Europa Press el organismo estatal.

Sobre las 05.30 horas, el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad (Cecoes), 112, les pasó una llamada en la que se afirmaba que estaban en una patera cerca de la costa, aunque no precisaban el lugar.

De inmediato, Salvamento movilizó a la embarcación Salvamar Menkalinam y al helicóptero Helimer 211, al tiempo que emitió avisos a navegantes para que cualquier buque que avistara a la patera alertara de su ubicación.

Fue la propia Menkalinam la que, aproximadamente a las 06.30 horas, localizó a la embarcación a una milla de la costa de Playa del Inglés, al sur de Gran Canaria, y rescató a sus ocupantes.

Una vez rescatadas estas 129 personas, la Salvamar puso rumbo al Puerto de Arguineguín, donde esperaba el dispositivo habitual de Cruz Roja a pie a puerto para atenderles.

