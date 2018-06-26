Público
San Fermín 2018 Encuesta: ¿Qué te parece el cartel taurino de San Fermín 2018?

El cartel de la Feria del Toro de Pamplona 2018 ha provocado numerosas críticas en las redes. Participa en la encuesta 

Cartel taurino de San Fermín

Un hombre con espaldas de gladiador, tatuaje, pañuelo rojo al cuello y cabeza de toro. Este es el cartel de Feria del Toro 2018 fue presentado el pasado 6 de junio por Casa de Misericordia de Pamplona.

Para muchos usuarios que han mostrado su descontento a través de la redes sociales, el cartel es un claro guiño a 'La Manada'. Sin embargo, no todos opinan igual. De momento ni el Ayuntamiento de Pamplona ni la comisión taurina responsable del cartel se han querido pronunciar al respecto. Pero, ¿tú qué opinas?

