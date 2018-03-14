La delegada del Gobierno en Madrid, Concepción Dancausa, ha informado de que ha ordenado este miércoles que las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado refuercen sus patrullas de vigilancia en los colegios de la región tanto a la hora de salida como de entrada de clase.
Lo hace después de los dos intentos de rapto de dos niños de 12 y 14 años registrados en los últimos días en dos colegios de Las Rozas y Pinto a la salida de clase por parte de dos hombres. Unos delitos que la Guardia Civil está investigando, ha añadido.
Dancausa ha querido mandar también un mensaje de "tranquilidad" a las familias por este refuerzo de seguridad y porque está segura de que las Policías Municipales, ante estas denuncias, van a reforzar esa presencia.
La Policía Local de Pinto ha incrementado el patrullaje en los colegios, especialmente en el CEIP Europa, donde se produjo ayer el incidente, han indicado fuentes municipales.
"Creo que debemos estar vigilante, pero no debemos de llevar las cosas más allá porque los éxitos y el esclarecimiento de los delitos que tiene la Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional nos tiene que dar la tranquilidad necesaria para, extremando las precauciones, no estar preocupados", ha concluido la delegada.
