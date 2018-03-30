Público
Playa del Orzán Los servicios de Emergencia buscan a una joven arrastrada por las olas en A Coruña

Los servicios de emergencias buscan a una joven desaparecida tras ser arrastrada por el agua esta madrugada en la playa coruñesa del Orzán, según ha indicado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter el Ayuntamiento de A Coruña.

En el dispositivo de búsqueda participan, según el gobierno local coruñés, el Helimer, un grupo de rescate acuático del cuerpo de bomberos coruñés y Salvamento Marítimo, además de Policía Local, Nacional, Protección Civil y Cruz Roja.

De acuerdo a fuentes citadas por la Ser, la desaparecida se trata de una mujer de 22 años que procede de Ourense.

La costa coruñesa está en alerta naranja desde la pasada noche por viento y olas de 5 a 8 metros, según el aviso de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, que concluirá a las 6:00 horas de este sábado.

(Habrá ampliación)

