Javier Ledo, detenido el viernes como sospechoso de la muerte de Paz Fernández, ha confesado a la Guardia Civil que mató a la mujer gijonesa hallada muerta en el pantano de Arbón, ubicado en el concejo de Boal, limítrofe con Coaña, donde reside el acusado.
La información, adelantada por el diario asturiano El Comercio, no ha sido confirmada por la Benemérita, que se ciñe al secreto de sumario. Ledo, que pasó a disposición judicial esta mañana, se encuentra declarando en el juzgado de Luarca y podría ser enviado a prisión.
Paz Fernández Borrego, de 43 años y dos hijos, desapareció en Navia el pasado 13 de febrero. La Guardia Civil se hizo cargo de la investigación. Fue el pasado martes 6 de marzo cuando un deportista que estaba remando en un embalse próximo descubrió su cuerpo.
La autopsia realizada al cadáver determinó el fallecimiento por muerte violenta. El cuerpo presentaba varios golpes contundentes en la cabeza y marcas en el cuello propias de intento de estrangulamiento.
Antes de su detención, Ledo ofreció varias entrevistas a la prensa donde hablaba de las últimas horas en las que había visto a la mujer asesinada. Dijo que la invitó a cenar con su madre, pero que se quedó dormido, de tal forma que aseguraba que no tenía nada que ver con su desaparición.
Sin embargo, el pasado viernes, fecha en la que se publicaba una de las entrevistas, Ledo fue detenido por agentes de la Guardia Civil, que se ocuparon de realizar minuciosos registros de su vivienda.
Las fuerzas de seguridad realizaron durante todo el fin de semana varios registros en las dos viviendas habituales del arrestado, de las que recabó muestras que fueron remitidas al laboratorio de criminalística. Para ello, los agentes contaron con el apoyo de perros adiestrados en la búsqueda de restos biológicos.
