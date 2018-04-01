Dos personas de nacionalidad británica han sido detenidas por su presunta implicación en el atropello y posterior muerte de un niño irlandés en Tenerife, han informado hoy a Efe fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
Las fuentes han indicado que también se ha recuperado el coche con el que previsiblemente el niño fue atropellado el pasado jueves en el sur de Tenerife cuando iba acompañado de sus padres.
El juez ha ordenado el secreto de sumario, han señalado las fuentes, que no han precisado la relación que hay entre las dos personas detenidas.
El atropello se produjo hacia las 20:30 horas del pasado jueves en la calle Dublín del municipio tinerfeño de Adeje, y el niño sufrió politraumatismos de carácter grave, a consecuencia de las cuales falleció ayer en el Hospital Universitario de La Candelaria.
El menor se encontraba de vacaciones en la isla de Tenerife acompañado de sus padres.
Ayer, el ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, pidió la colaboración ciudadana para esclarecer el caso de este atropello mortal.
