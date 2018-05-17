La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Terrassa (Barcelona) a un ciudadano marroquí de 27 años reclamado por Alemania por su vinculación con el terrorismo yihadista.
El arrestado residió en España hasta 2015 cuando se marchó a Alemania, donde se produjo su radicalización y donde utilizaba una identidad falsa para eludir las requisitorias españolas que tenía por la comisión de delitos comunes, informa el Ministerio del Interior.
Tenía en vigor una orden europea de detención y entrega de la Agencia Federal Policial Alemana BKA por su peligrosidad y ante la posibilidad de que cometiera atentados al hallarse en su domicilio de Mannheim (Alemania) propaganda salafista radical y material apto para la elaboración de artefactos explosivos e incendiarios de elaboración casera.
La detención se ha producido en las inmediaciones de la estación de tren de cercanías de Terrasa, localidad en la que actualmente reside su familia y a la que había acudido para ocultarse ante la posibilidad de ser arrestado, según la misma fuente.
