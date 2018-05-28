Veintiuna provincias de ocho comunidades continúan hoy en alerta amarilla por tormentas y lluvias que acumularán entre 15 y 25 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.
Todas las provincias de Aragón están con alerta amarilla (riesgo) por fuertes lluvias y por tormentas que dejarán 25 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora, aunque la Agencia de Meteorología advierte de que localmente se puede superar ese umbral.
Castilla La-Mancha mantiene activado el aviso en toda la comunidad por fuertes tormentas que dejarán 15 litros por metro cuadrado en La Mancha albaceteña, Alcaraz, Segura, La Mancha toledana, Sierras de Alcudia y Madrona, la Alcarria, La Mancha conquense, Montes de Toledo y el Valle del Tajo.
En Castilla y León siguen con aviso amarillo por tormentas y lluvias las provincias de Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria y Zamora aunque con mayor incidencia en amplias áreas del Sistema Central y de la Meseta.
Madrid mantiene la alerta por lluvias y tormentas en zonas de la Sierra, La Vegas, y del sur y oeste de la comunidad donde se prevén recoger hasta 15 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora.
En Catalunya está activado el aviso amarillo en todas las provincias por intensas tormentas y lluvias que descargarán 25 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora.
En las comunidades de Navarra y La Rioja y en la provincia de Castellón (Comunidad Valenciana) hay aviso por tormentas y fuertes lluvias.
La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.
