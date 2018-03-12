Un trabajador ha fallecido hoy en la explosión de una caseta de la pirotecnia Ricardo Caballer en Olocau (Valencia), en un incidente en el que no se han registrado más heridos, según han informado fuentes del Consorcio de bomberos y del Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU).
La explosión, de la que se están investigando las causas que la han producido, se ha recibido a las 9.42 horas y al lugar se han desplazado equipos de bomberos y una unidad del SAMU, cuyo personal médico ha confirmado el fallecimiento de una persona.
El fallecido es un operario de la empresa que estaba manipulando material en una caseta de la pirotecnia, que se encuentra aislada del resto de las instalaciones por normativa.
Los bomberos están actuando en la zona en labores de prevención, ya que la explosión no ha causado incendio posterior, y comprobando la seguridad del entorno, mientras que la Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las circunstancias de lo ocurrido.
Otro médico de atención primaria y un helicóptero que se habían movilizado preventivamente para acudir también a la pirotecnia, ubicada en una zona abierta de la partida del Arenal de Olocau, finalmente no han intervenido al no existir heridos en la explosión.
