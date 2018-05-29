Público
Yihadismo Detenidos en San Sebastián dos presuntos yihadistas por una orden internacional

Los arrestos se han producido a las dos de la pasada madrugada y contra ellos constaba un señalamiento de Schengen con orden detención por delitos relacionados con terrorismo yihadista

Un yihadista detenido por propaganda del ISIS. Foto de archivo - EFE

Agentes de la Ertzaintza han detenido este martes en San Sebastián a dos presuntos yihadistas contra los que había orden internacional de detención, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Departamento de Seguridad del Gobierno Vasco.

Las mismas fuentes han apuntado que los arrestos se han producido a las dos de la pasada madrugada y contra ellos constaba un señalamiento de Schengen con orden detención por delitos relacionados con terrorismo yihadista.

