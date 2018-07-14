Un avance para la detección de enfermedades neurológicas en niños

En España, el 15% de los niños presentan alguna dificultad en el lenguaje y un 7%, algún trastorno específico como dificultades para hablar o niños que dejan de hacerlo. La existencia de un trastorno del lenguaje puede ser un síntoma de trastorno neurológico, como el trastorno del espectro autista, el trastorno generalizado del desarrollo (TEA) o la afasia epiléptica. Unos casos en los que destacan la dificultad para abordarlas de forma precoz, el desconocimiento social existente y la escasez de protocolos de diagnóstico y de tratamiento.
Un diagnóstico temprano puede incrementar el éxito del tratamiento, por esa razón, la Fundación Vithas Nisa y la Fundación Querer han firmado un acuerdo de colaboración para promover la investigación y divulgación de protocolos para la detección precoz y el tratamiento de las enfermedades neurológicas pediátricas, especialmente el trastorno del lenguaje y otras enfermedades raras. Un acuerdo que pretende establecer modelos de trabajo coordinados entre profesionales médicos, pedagógicos y familiares del niño.
La directora de la Fundación Vithas Nisa, Mar Álvarez asegura que "el objetivo es desarrollar métodos de diagnóstico y tratamiento de estas patologías que puedan ayudar a los demás profesionales de la medicina, familiares y, por supuesto, a un colectivo de pacientes tan especial como es el de estos niños”.
Dificultades a la hora de abordarlos
El desarrollo del cerebro humano se genera principalmente de los 0 a los 14 años, por lo que "el diagnóstico suele llegar tarde, a los 9 o 10 años", apunta Pilar García de la Granja, presidenta y fundadora de la Fundación Querer. "Mientras tanto, el niño sufre porque no puede seguir el mismo ritmo que otros niños de su edad, con frecuencia es apartado... Y los padres se encuentran en una situación de desconcierto y desesperanza", añade García de la Granja.
Para luchar con este desconocimiento, ambas fundaciones impulsarán jornadas, simposios y aulas de salud para responder a la necesidad de alertar a la sociedad de la importancia de estas enfermedades.
