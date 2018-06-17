Una enorme bola de fuego cruzó la pasada noche el cielo del sur de España. Los detectores que operan en el marco del proyecto SMART desde los observatorios astronómicos de Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo) y Sevilla han grabado su sobre la provincia de Huelva y las costas del Golfo de Cádiz a una velocidad de 66.000 kilómetros por hora.

Según ha informado hoy el investigador principal del proyecto SMART, el profesor José María Madiedo, a través de la red de observación Meteoroides.net, esta bola de fuego fue grabada a las 2:31 horas de ayer.

El fenómeno se produjo como consecuencia de la brusca entrada en la atmósfera terrestre de un fragmento desprendido de un asteroide a una velocidad de unos 66.000 kilómetros por hora.

La bola de fuego se inició a una altura de unos 93 kilómetros sobre Huelva, finalizando a una altitud de unos 43 kilómetros sobre el Atlántico.

El proyecto SMART (Spectroscopy of Meteorids in the Athmosphere by means of Robotic Technologies) tiene como principal objetivo analizar la materia interplanetaria que impacta contra la Tierra.