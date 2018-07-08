Las primeras pruebas de la vacuna experimental contra el sida están resultando exitosas, según los resultados de una investigación publicada en la prestigiosa revista científica The Lancet.
Los investigadores suministraron cuatro dosis de la vacuna durante 48 semanas a 393 adultos de entre 18 y 50 años de varios países africanos, Tailandia y EEUU que no presentaban el virus del VIH y a quienes la vacuna les provocó una respuesta del sistema inmunitario contra varias cepas del virus.
Con los resultados obtenidos y el avanzado desarrollo de la vacuna se podría lanzar una segunda prueba con 2.600 mujeres de África Austral, aunque el director del estudio, el virólogo Dan Barouch, ha advertido de que no existe ninguna garantía de que las próximas pruebas den también resultados positivos.
"Estos resultados representan una etapa importante, pero conseguir una respuesta inmune ante el VIH no significa que proteja completamente a los humanos frente al virus", ha subrayado.
Unos 37 millones de personas en el mundo viven con el VIH y cada año hay 1,8 millones de nuevos contagios. En España se producen 3.500 nuevas infecciones por VIH, de las que alrededor del 70 % afectan a mujeres transexuales y hombres gays, bisexuales y otros hombres que tienen sexo con hombres, según el presidente de la Coordinadora Estatal de VIH y Sida (CESIDA), Ramón Espacio, que ha reclamado la implantación inmediata de la Profilaxis Pre-exposición(PrEP) como medida para prevenir nuevas infecciones.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
