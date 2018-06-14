Facebook admite que registra el movimiento del ratón en la pantalla del ordenador

La compañía de Mark Zuckerberg ha revelado, en un documento enviado al Senado de Estados Unidos, cómo recoge datos de los usuarios y de sus hábitos mientras hacen uso de sus dispositivos. El documento, que consta de 228 páginas, ha provocado polémica por la forma de recoger información.
Facebook ha reconocido que monitoriza los movimientos del ratón en el ordenador, un tipo de rastreo conocido como mouse tracking, para, según su versión, "mejorar su interfaz".
Además, también llega a conocer si una ventana está en primer o segundo plano, para "ayudar a saber si se trata de una persona o un robot", según se afirma en el escrito.
"Recopilamos información de y sobre los ordenadores, teléfonos, televisores y otros dispositivos conectados a Internet que usan los usuarios que se relacionan con nuestros productos, y combinamos esta información en diferentes dispositivos que usan los usuarios", escribió Facebook en el documento agregando que la información recopilada se utiliza para "personalizar mejor el contenido (incluidos los anuncios)”.
La red social también detecta “el número de teléfono, la dirección IP, la velocidad de conexión y, en algunos casos, información acerca de los dispositivos que están cerca o en su misma red, con lo que podemos hacer cosas como ayudarles a enviar un vídeo desde el teléfono al televisor”.
Estos métodos se suman a los que hasta ahora se conocía que usaba la compañía para la recopilación de datos como la localización GPS o el acceso a la cámara y a la galería de fotos.
