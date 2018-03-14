El famoso físico británico Stephen Hawking, una de las mejores mentes científicas del mundo, murió la madrugada de este miércoles a la edad de 76 años, según confirmó su familia en un comunicado.
En la declaración, sus hijos Lucy, Robert y Tim informaron de que falleció en paz en su casa de Cambridge, en el Reino Unido, en las primeras horas de este miércoles.
"Estamos profundamente tristes de que nuestro amado padre haya fallecido hoy", afirman los familiares, que recuerdan que fue "un gran científico y un hombre extraordinario cuyo trabajo y legado perdurarán por muchos años".
Los hijos remarcan que "su coraje y persistencia con su brillantez y su humor inspiraron a la gente en todo el mundo".
"Una vez dijo que este no sería un gran universo si no fuera el hogar de la personas que amas", comentan, para resaltar que lo extrañarán "para siempre".
Hawking fue un físico teórico, astrofísico, cosmólogo y divulgador, que sufría una dolencia motoneuronal vinculada con la esclerosis lateral amiotrófica (ELA). La enfermedad le fue diagnosticada en 1963, a los 21 años, y los médicos entonces le dijeron que sólo viviría dos años. A pesar de sus problemas de salud, Hawking ha vivido durante más de medio siglo con una patología que muchas veces precipita una muerte prematura.
La enfermedad se fue agravando con el paso del tiempo hasta que quedó prácticamente paralizado y esto le forzó a comunicarse a través de un aparato que reproducía su voz, lo que no le impidió seguir indagando en los secretos del universo.
Recientemente, el científico británico divulgó un informe en profundidad sobre los agujeros negros, el tema que más investigó a lo largo de su vida.
Fue en una entrevista con Neil deGrasse Tyson para el programa de televisión Star Talk en National Geographic Channel, donde subrayó que antes del Big Bang no se produjo nada.
Hawking escribió Breve historia del tiempo, que arrasó en ventas a nivel internacional, y le convirtió en una de las mayores celebridades del mundo científico desde Albert Einstein.
Nació el 8 de enero de 1942 en Oxford y se convirtió en una de las figuras más influyentes en el mundo de la ciencia, no solo como teórico y astrofísico, sino también como divulgador científico.
