La posidonia, conocida como "el pulmón del Mediterráneo", está gravemente amenazada por la contaminación y el turismo náutico en nuestras aguas. La plataforma Salvem Portocolom ha denunciado que el yate de lujo maltés, Ocen Club atracó la noche del domingo al lunes sobre una pradera de posidonia en Portocolom (Mallorca) arrasando con su fondo marino. Un vídeo grabado por la organización muestra cómo el ancla y la cadena del mismo destrozó gran parte de la posidonia de esta zona. El barco abandonó el lugar cuando el servicio de vigilancia le informó de que había soltado el ancla en una zona de flora en peligro de extinción. Así quedó este fondo marino de Portocolom cuando el yate se marchó:
Este no es el único caso denunciado por la Plataforma que exige que se asuman responsabilidades. Salvem Portocolom también denunció, hace unos días, que un barco de 26 metros de eslora había pasado más de 24 horas anclado en la posidonia de Portocolom, y acusó al puerto de no actuar para buscar una solución.
Con el objetivo de proteger esta planta, que produce cinco veces más oxígeno que la selva amazónica, el Govern de Baleares prepara un decreto que prohibirá atracar sobre la posidonia. Se espera que a partir de este verano los barcos estén obligados a utilizar boyas ecológicas habilitadas para el anclaje. La tramitación de este Decreto, el primero en Europa, mantiene el descontento de grupos ecologistas por su lenta aprobación y puesta en marcha.
