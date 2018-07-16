Un equipo de arqueólogos ha encontrado en el yacimiento de Torrelara (Burgos) unos restos óseos de lo que podría ser un dinosaurio saurópodo de hace aproximadamente 145 millones de años.
El Colectivo Arqueológico de Salas de los Infantes ha informado del hallazgo de diferentes restos de uno o más dinosaurios de gran tamaño, como un gran húmero, el cúbito, un metatarso, varias vértebras y costillas, así como una parte importante del esqueleto del animal, formado por el hueso sacro, unido a los iliones, y numerosas vértebras de la columna vertebral.
Según las primeras estimaciones, los restos, hallados en la primera semana de la campaña de excavaciones paleontológicas de la Sierra de la Demanda, podrían confirmar la existencia de dos o más dinosaurios de este tipo --muy escasos en la península ibérica-- y pertenecer al tránsito del jurásico al cretácico.
Los esfuerzos del equipo de investigadores procedentes de distintas partes de España, México y Francia, que dirige el doctor y profesor Fidel Torcida, director del Museo de los Dinosaurios de Salas de los Infantes, se centrarán en el descubrimiento de nuevos fósiles que permitan completar lo más posible el estudio y la datación de los restos aparecidos.
Según el CAS (Colectivo Arqueológico de Salas), el ambiente en el que vivían los dinosaurios de Torrelara se ha reconstruido a partir de sedimentos, debajo los cuales han aparecido enterrados, y que corresponden a una llanura de inundación de un río.
