El carácter antiestético de la cara de los neandertales les permitió adaptarse mejor a su entorno y superar las bajas temperaturas de la época, según un estudio publicado en la revista británica Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Los neandertales fueron una especie que vivió en la zona de Eurasia hace 200.000 años, contemporánea al Homo sapiens y que se extinguió hace 30.000 años, una desaparición cuya razón todavía es un misterio para la comunidad científica.
La cara del hombre de neandertal es considerada, por los cánones de hoy, como antiestética o fea por su gran nariz, sus cejas superpobladas, su mandíbula prominente y su rostro alargado.
El punto de partida de la investigación fue explorar el motivo de estos rasgos distintivos para comprobar tres hipótesis: una habilidad de morder más efectiva, un acondicionamiento específico para soportar el aire frío o caliente, o una mayor capacidad respiratoria.
El científico Stephen Wroe, de la Universidad australiana de Nueva Inglaterra y director del estudio, recreó junto a su equipo modelos 3D de estas caras para compararlas con ejemplos de humanos modernos y una especie de homínido emparentada con el propio neandertal, el Homo heidelbergensis.
La investigación demostró que los conductos nasales de los Homo neanderthalensis eran 30 centímetros más anchos que los de los humanos actuales, lo que les permitía "calentar" el aire frío y, también, provocar una "turbo respiración" para inspirar grandes bocanadas en momentos de intensidad física, como la caza de mamuts, o para quemar muchas calorías para mantenerse calientes.
La publicación también demostró que la mordida del neandertal no era especialmente fuerte. "Tenían una capacidad de 'mover' aire a través de sus pulmones hasta dos veces más efectiva que los humanos", agregó el experto.
