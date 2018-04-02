Público
Cromañón Reconstruyen el rostro del primer Cromañón y le diagnostican un tumor

Sus restos datan de hace 27.680 años y fueron descubiertos hace 150 años en la Cueva de Eyzies

Sus restos datan de hace 27.680 años y fueron descubiertos hace 150 años en la Cueva de Eyzies. UVSQ

El rostro del primer hombre de Cromañón, cuyos restos datan de hace 27.680 años y fueron descubiertos hace 150 años en la Cueva de Eyzies (Francia), ha sido reconstruido y diagnosticado de un tumor.

Bajo la supervisión de Philippe Charlier, los científicos de la Universidad de Versalles en Sant Quentin en Yvelines realizaron un examen antropológico y médico directo, llevado a cabo un microescáner CT con la colaboración de Antoine Balzeau, antropólogo del Museo del Hombre de París, donde se conserva el cráneo Cro-Magnon 1.

Compararon los datos con los de las colecciones de referencia anatómica y patológica y sus resultados se han publicado en The Lancet. Al final de su investigación, los investigadores propusieron el diagnóstico de la enfermedad de Recklinghausen (o neurofibromatosis tipo 1). Es una enfermedad genética que es responsable del desarrollo de múltiples tumores benignos superficiales y profundos (neurofibromas).

De hecho, hay varias áreas de erosión ósea en la frente (una característica física muy reconocible en el cráneo), roca (conducto auditivo interno), la mandíbula y otros huesos largos del resto del esqueleto, según un comunicado.

A partir de esta propuesta de diagnóstico retrospectivo, los investigadores, utilizando las herramientas de la antropología física y la medicina forense, realizaron una reconstrucción facial: Philippe Froesch utilizó un proceso informático relacionado con técnicas médico legales, basado en los datos patológicos y anatómicos establecidos por el resto del equipo.

