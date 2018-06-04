Un tratamiento de inmunoterapia con células T ha conseguido, por primera vez, eliminar por completo las células cancerígenas de una paciente con cáncer de mama, según publicó la revista científica Nature.
El investigador responsable del estudio Steven A. Rosenberg, del Instituto Nacional de Salud en Bethesda (Maryland, EEUU), y sus compañeros, aislaron y reactivaron células T específicas del cáncer de una sola paciente cuyo tumor de mama, en estado de metástasis, estaba progresando a pesar de varias líneas de terapia.
Estas células T reactivadas eliminaron todas las lesiones producidas por la metástasis, dejando a la paciente libre de la enfermedad.
Los autores explican con detalle en el artículo de Nature las características moleculares de estas células cancerosas dirigidas, lo que les ha permitido estimar altas probabilidades de éxito de esta terapia en otros pacientes oncológicos.
Sin embargo, apuntan a que esto "debería confirmarse con ensayos clínicos más grandes y controlados".
Según los expertos, este avance ofrece nuevas posibilidades de tratamiento para estados avanzados de la enfermedad en los que las terapias habituales habían fracasado hasta ahora.
Existen dos tipos de inmunoterapias para tratar el cáncer; la primera activa las células T, responsables de coordinar la respuesta inmune celular, dentro del cuerpo del paciente a través de anticuerpos inyectados.
En la segunda, las células T se extraen de la sangre o tumor del paciente y solo las que reconocen el tumor son cultivadas y después inyectadas de nuevo en el cuerpo del enfermo.
El éxito de estas terapias varía mucho entre los tipos de cáncer y, hasta la fecha, los ensayos clínicos de la primera modalidad de inmunoterapia habían fracasado para tratar el cáncer de mama.
