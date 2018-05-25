Público
Samsung deberá pagar de nuevo 539 millones a Apple en la guerra de las patentes

La empresa surcoreana fue condenada en 2012 a indemnizar con 1050 millones de dólares a su rival estadounidense, de los que le habían sido finalmente eximidos casi la mitad. Ahora, de nuevo, un jurado en California considera que debe pagar.

La fachada de una tienda de Apple en España. EFE

Un jurado de California (EEUU) ha determinado este jueves que Samsung debe pagar 539 millones de dólares a Apple como resolución al caso por el plagio de componentes para teléfonos móviles que ha enfrentado a estos dos gigantes tecnológicos durante años.

En 2011, la estadounidense Apple demandó a la surcoreana Samsung por presuntamente plagiarle la apariencia de sus dispositivos móviles. Al año siguiente, un jurado federal daba la razón a la primera, al asegurar que su rival le había copiado el diseño de algunos dispositivos para sacar al mercado once modelos, como el Galaxy S II.

Samsung estaba acusada de haber robado características patentadas como el aspecto redondeado de las esquinas de los iPhone, el diseño del bisel que sujeta la pantalla al resto del teléfono y la disposición de los coloridos iconos de las aplicaciones en la pantalla del celular.

Entonces, el tribunal ordenó a Samsung abonar a Apple una indemnización de 1.050 millones de dólares por los beneficios obtenidos de sus once modelos de teléfono, una cifra muy superior a los 28 millones que, en principio, estaba dispuesta a desembolsar la compañía surcoreana.

En diciembre de 2015, Samsung compensó a Apple con más de 548 millones de dólares y logró, un año después, que el Tribunal Supremo de EE.UU. le eximiera de pagar 399 millones de dólares adicionales al considerar que el presunto plagio solo responde a una parte muy pequeña de los dispositivos.

Sin embargo, el litigio regresó entonces a jurisdicción inferior, que este jueves ha ordenado el nuevo pago de 539 millones de dólares.

