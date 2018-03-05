Telegram, el rival de WhatsApp, se cae en media Europa

Telegram, la aplicación de mensajería instantánea que rivaliza directamente con WhatsApp, ha experimentado fallos de conexión en varios países de Europa, entre ellos, España, de Oriente Medio y el norte de África. Durante la mañana de este lunes, los usuarios de Telegram han tenido dificultades para utilizar la app.
Según lo ha confirmado la propia compañía en su cuenta de Twitter, "algunos de los usuarios de Europa y la región de Mena -Oriente Medio y el norte de África (de sus siglas en inglés)-, están experimentando problemas de conexión". Del mismo modo, pedía paciencia y prometían ponerle fin rápidamente. Poco después de las 11h, la misma cuenta hacía oficial que en Europa se había solucionado el problema con éxito.
And now Europe is back online! Sorry to have kept you waiting. (If you’re in Iran, hang on just a little longer, back soon too.) pic.twitter.com/gTHpiBN7mi— Telegram Messenger (@telegram) 5 de marzo de 2018
El problema se ha recogido a través del servicio de monitorización de alertas de aplicaciones Down Detector, en donde se puede comprobar que se han recogido más de 900 incidencias con Telegram en menos de una hora. Por el momento se desconocen los motivos, pero podría tratarse de un fallo "grave", según outage.report.
Telegram cuenta con más de cien millones de usuarios registrados en todo el mundo y está disponible en trece idiomas. Ganó popularidad al ser considerada más segura que WhatsApp a la hora de compartir mensajes con tus contactos.
