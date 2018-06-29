El mar balear ha presenciado cómo un tiburón blanco nadaba en aguas españolas. La expedición científica Alnitak vivió este fenómeno durante la mañana del jueves y filmó la escena de 70 minutos. En los últimos 30 años no se había obtenido ninguna información sobre la presencia de este especie (Carcharodon Carcharias) en el país, tan solo se conocían avistamientos no confirmados o rumores. La última captura que se conoce se produjo en 1976 por el pescador Xisco López.
La organización ha explicado que la presencia de tiburones blancos en nuestras costas siempre había sido una realidad pero nunca se había constatado. Y ahora toda la tripulación a bordo del Toftevaag lo ha podido comprobar. El periodista Juan Andrés filmó un documental alrededor de la vida del tiburón blanco en las aguas de Mallorca. Por ese entonces, el número de capturas de esta especie, comprendidas entre 1920 y 1976, era de 27.
La expedición Alnitak, centrada en la concienciación del mantenimiento de espacios naturales libres de basura, se realiza en las aguas del entorno del Parque Natural de Cabrera y recibe el apoyo de la organización ecologista SEO Birdlife en colaboración con Ecoembes. Se lleva a cabo en el marco del programa Libera impulsado por la organización ecologista SEO Birdlife en colaboración con Ecoembes e incide en la concienciación sobre el mantenimiento de los espacios naturales libres de basura. La expedición ya ha recogido informaciones para mejorar el medio marino sobre tortugas marinas, atunes rojos o microplastos, entre otros.
