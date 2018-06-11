Uber quiere desarrollar su propia Inteligencia Artificial para detectar cuándo un pasajero está ebrio. Esta empresa de transportes solicitó el pasado jueves la patente de un sistema que aprende cómo los usuarios usan habitualmente esta aplicación, según informa CNN.
En este sentido, la compañía ha desarrollado un sistema basado en un algoritmo que valora diferentes variables: la manera en la que el usuario hace clic en los enlaces y botones, cuánto tarda en pedir un Uber o su velocidad al caminar, según este medio.
Por otro lado, la solicitud de patente reconoce que los conductores pueden ser advertidos del estado de sus pasajeros. Asimismo, el documento plantea la posibilidad de derivar a estos pasajeros a otros coches de la empresa cuyos conductores tengan "más experiencia en estos casos".
Según una investigación publicada por CNN el pasado mes de mayo, al menos 103 conductores de esta compañía han sido acusados en los últimos cuatro años de violar o agredir sexualmente a pasajeras en Estados Unidos. Muchos de los casos implican a mujeres que se quedaron dormidas en el vehículo tras una noche de fiesta, circunstancia que estos conductores habrían aprovechado para violarlas o agredirlas.
