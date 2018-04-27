ABBA regresa con dos nuevas canciones y una gira virtual después de 35 años

Más de 35 años después de su separación, el cuarteto sueco ABBA sorprende este viernes anunciando su regreso con dos nuevas canciones inéditas como parte de la gira virtual que protagonizarán cuatro hologramas con el nombre de Abbatar.



"La decisión de seguir adelante con el emocionante proyecto de ABBA virtual tuvo una consecuencia inesperada. Los cuatro creímos que podría ser divertido volver a unir fuerzas e ingresar al estudio de grabación. Así que lo hicimos", explica el grupo en un comunicado difundido en redes sociales.

En esta línea, añaden: "Fue como si el tiempo se hubiera detenido y solo hubiéramos estado en unas cortas vacaciones. Esto resultó en dos nuevas canciones y una de ellas, I still have faith in you, será interpretada por nuestras réplicas virtuales en un especial televisivo producido por NBC y BBC, que se emitirá en diciembre".

"Puede que hayamos alcanzado la mayoría de edad, pero la canción es nueva. Y se siente bien", concluye el comunicado firmado por los cuatro miembros originales del cuarteto sueco, que durante los años ha rechazado suculentas ofertas para regresar formalmente.

La iniciativa para la nueva grabación fue impulsada en 2016 por el productor y creador del programa "Idols", Simon Fuller, con implicación de los miembros del cuarteto -Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad y Agnetha Fältskog-.

El grupo nació en 1972 y dos años después se catapultó internacionalmente al ganar en el Festival de Eurovisión con "Waterloo", tema del que vendieron más de 400 millones de discos.

Décadas después de su retirada, el grupo sigue siendo un fenómeno de gran impacto comercial, revalorizado tanto en el exitoso musical "Mamma Mia!", como en su posterior adaptación al cine, de la que en julio se estrena la segunda parte.

