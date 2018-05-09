El actor británico Benedict Cumberbatch, protagonista de éxitos como la serie Sherlock en televisión o The current war en el cine, ha asegurado que rechazará papeles si no se paga lo mismo a las actrices.
En una entrevista en una radio británica, el actor ha declarado: "La igualdad salarial y un lugar en la mesa son los argumentos principales del feminismo. Miren sus cuotas", insta el famoso intérprete, que también triunfó como Hamlet en el teatro.
"Pregunten lo que se paga a las mujeres, y digan: si no cobran lo mismo que los hombres, no voy a hacerlo", afirma.
Cumberbatch adelantó que el próximo proyecto de su productora es "una historia sobre mujeres con una perspectiva femenina sobre la maternidad, en un contexto de desastre medioambiental".
"¡La mitad de la audiencia son mujeres!", constató el intérprete, que recordó también que películas como Black Panther, la tercera más taquillera de la historia, han demostrado que la diversidad racial no es un impedimento para la rentabilidad.
Las declaraciones de Cumberbatch surgen tras varias polémicas en el Reino Unido sobre la disparidad salarial entre actores y actrices.
Hace unos días se supo que Claire Foy, protagonista de la serie de Netflix The Crown, en la que interpreta a la reina Isabel II, cobraba menos que su coprotagonista Matt Smith, que encarna al príncipe Felipe —el esposo de la soberana—, lo que se justificó porque él es más conocido.
