Amaia y Alfred parten hacia Lisboa para representar a España en Eurovisión 2018

"Estoy bastante tranquila y con muchas ganas. Hemos tenido cinco días para descansar y recargar pilas", ha relatado la joven artista antes de partir.

Amaia y Alfred antes de partir a Lisboa. /RTVE

Alfred y Amaia han puesto este jueves rumbo a Lisboa, donde el próximo día 12 de mayo representarán a España con el tema Tu canción en el Festival de Eurovisión, que este año celebra su edición número 63º.

Con la vista puesta en la gran final, la pareja vivirá el primer ensayo este viernes en el gran escenario instalado en el Altice Arena de Lisboa. Amaia asegura que no ha visto muchos ensayos de los países que participan en las semifinales. "Estoy bastante tranquila y con muchas ganas. Hemos tenido cinco días para descansar y recargar pilas", ha relatado la joven artista.

Aunque aseguran que no van a hacer "nada distinto de lo que están haciendo hasta ahora", contarán con 30 minutos para las primeras pruebas de sonidos, luces y posiciones y hacerse así con las dimensiones del recinto, que tiene capacidad para 83.000 espectadores.

Pero Amaia también ha hablado sobre su vestuario. Subirán al escenario vestidos de moda de España. Ella, con una creación de Teresa Helbig "con un punto gamberro y canallita" y él, con un traje de Paco Varela "muy juvenil y elegante". Dos diseñadores firmemente consolidados en el mercado nacional e internacional.

