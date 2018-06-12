Amaia Montero considera "terrible" que la acusen de actuar "borracha como una cuba"

Amaia Montero ha respondido a las críticas por su errática actuación del pasado fin de semana en Cantabria, en la que llegó incluso a pedir a los músicos que dejaran de tocar, asegurando que todo se debió a unos severos "problemas de sonido".
"Tuvimos bastantes problemas de sonido y seguramente tendría que haberme retirado del escenario, pero por una cuestión de absoluto respeto hacia el público no me rindo jamás", ha resumido en declaraciones al programa Anem de Tarda de Radio 4.
En esta línea, ha añadido: "Estoy leyendo cosas realmente terribles, que si estaba borracha como una cuba, me están llamando Amy Winehouse... El otro día me decían que me había trasformado el rostro. Está una harta, voy de polémica en polémica".
Así, ha explicado Montero que todo empezó con problemas para escuchar bien su "pinganillo", donde tiene una "mezcla concreta" de la música: "No escuchaba bien a la batería y se descompensó. Tuvimos muchos problemas de sonido y todo eso hace que se vaya generando un cúmulo de situaciones".
"Llevo veinte años en la música, no sé cuantos conciertos he podido hacer en mi vida. Un día una tiene un problema técnico y te ponen a caer de un burro", ha defendido.
"No creo en la mentira, en la falsedad, en el hablar por hablar, en lo fácil que le resulta a la gente hablar sin saber lo que dice y sin pensar en el daño que puedan hacer", sentenció.
