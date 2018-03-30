Público
“He vuelto”: Arnold Schwarzenegger, estable tras someterse a una operación de corazón

El representante del actor y político ha explicado que la operación consistió en "reemplazar una válvula que fue originalmente reemplazada en 1997 por un defecto congénito cardiaco".

Arnold Schwarzenegger.- REUTERS

El actor y exgobernador de California Arnold Schwarzenegger se sometió este jueves 29 de marzo a una operación de corazón y se encuentra estable, según ha informado su representante Daniel Ketchell, a través de la red social Twitter.

Según indicó Ketchell este viernes 30 de marzo, la operación consistió en "reemplazar una válvula que fue originalmente reemplazada por un defecto congénito cardiaco en 1997". La cirugía, que estaba planificada, tuvo lugar en el hospital Cedars-Sinai.

El representante del actor ha asegurado que la válvula se ha reemplazado "con éxito" y que Schwarzenegger se está recuperando y se encuentra "estable". En un tuit posterior, Ketchell ha informado de que el actor ha despertado y que sus primeras palabras han sido: "He vuelto", en referencia a la famosa frase "volveré" de la película Terminator.

Este viernes, el portal de noticias TMZ.com aseguró que  Schwarzenegger había sido sometido a una operación urgente de corazón

La publicación, citando fuentes cercanas al actor y político de origen austriaco nacionalizado estadounidense, aseguró que durante la operación hubo complicaciones que llevaron a que finalmente fuera operado de urgencia a corazón abierto durante varias horas. 

