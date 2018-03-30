Público
Arnold Schwarzenegger, operado de urgencia del corazón

Según el portal TMZ se encuentra estable tras someterse a una operación a corazón abierto después de surgir complicaciones mientras le sustituían una válvula cardiaca.

Arnold Schwarzenegger ha sido sometido a una operación urgente de corazón en el centro médico Cedars-Sinai en Los Ángeles, según ha publicado el portal de noticias TMZ.com.

La publicación, que cita fuentes cercanas al actor y político de origen austriaco nacionalizado estadounidense, asegura que Schwarzenegger acudió al centro médico este jueves para someterse a una operación para remplazar su válvula aórtica por cateterismo. Según esas mismas fuentes, durante la operación hubo complicaciones que llevaron a que finalmente fuera operado de urgencia a corazón abierto durante varias horas. Según TMZ se encuentra estable.

No es la primera vez que Arnold tiene que ser sometido a una operación de corazón

No es la primera vez que Arnold, que sufre un problema congénico del corazón, tiene que ser sometido a una operación. En 1997 el protagonista de Terminator tuvo que ser intervenido también por su válvula aórtica.

