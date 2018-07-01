Floridablanca propone canciones de pop optimista y con verdadera obsesión por el ritmo, actualizando sonidos synth-pop y funk hasta hacerlos atemporales. Hay canciones con las que resulta más fácil recuperarse de los malos momentos, y Floridablanca saben cómo hacerlas. Los corazones solitarios nunca están solos en una pista de baile.



¿Cómo definirías tu música con una sola palabra?



Baile.

¿Un motivo por el que escucharte en directo?



Harás mucho ejercicio.

Primer recuerdo musical



Los sintes de la intro de Twin Peaks.

¿Cuál es el disco que más suena en vuestra furgoneta?



I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, de The 1975

Una canción que hayas escuchado y te haya dado vergüenza ajena



Canta con nosotros de Voces Amigas (mucho mejor la versión de Glutamato Ye-ye).

La primera canción que compuse iba sobre...



El desencanto.

Y la última sobre...



Una mudanza como metáfora de una despedida.

Si no me conocen, recomendaría que escucharan de mi discografía la canción.



Solo de madrugada

¿Cuál es tu acorde preferido? Desarrolla la respuesta si lo consideras oportuno



Fu renol mayor, sólo lo sabemos tocar nosotros.

Filia, rareza o fetiche instrumental



La marca Roland.

Objetivo realizable



Llenar cada sitio en el que toquemos.

Sueño inalcanzable



Colaborar con Michael Jackson

La definición más absurda que han hecho de ti



Sois la copia de...

La que deberían haber hecho...



Son la banda sonora del fin de semana.

La anécdota o experiencia que contarás a tus nietos



Haber jugado al fútbol con Fernando Redondo.

Un grupo español olvidado digno de ser reivindicado



Golpes Bajos.

Acaba la frase:



Del mundo de la música cambiaría...



Los prejuicios.

Los políticos son...



Parte del problema y parte de la solución.

El mejor momento que he vivido en la música fue...



Tocar para miles de personas.

De pequeño quería ser...



Cantante de la Motown.

