Público
Público

Autorretratos Gavin Moss: "Hasta que no descubrí la música no tuve un rumbo hacia nada"

El joven productor y DJ de Barcelona está llamado a encabezar la nueva escena de música fresca e internacional salida desde Barcelona con gran atención a los sonidos positivos y repletos de sol.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Gavin Moss.- JORDI SANTOS

Gavin Moss.- JORDI SANTOS

Influenciado por artistas como DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Diplo y Flume, sus producciones ya tienen una relevancia inusual para alguien con una carrera que sólo está empezando. Ha tenido varios números 1 en Beatport con diferentes sample packs. Muy pronto llegará Bam Bam, single en colaboración con Yall que nos hará bailar hasta desfallecer.

¿Cómo definirías tu música con una sola palabra?

Electropopmediterraneo

¿Un motivo por el que escucharte en directo?

En persona gano

Primer recuerdo musical

La banda sonora de 'Rey León'

¿Cuál es el disco que más suena en vuestra furgoneta?

No tengo furgoneta. De tenerla no faltarían temas como lisztomania, rome, lasso… del album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

Una canción que hayas escuchado y te haya dado vergüenza ajena

Por el momento ninguna

La primera canción que compuse iba sobre...

No suelo componer la parte vocal de mis temas

Y la última sobre...

Sigo sin componer la parte vocal de mis temas

Si no me conocen, recomendaría que escucharan de mi discografía la canción…

Bam bam, mi próximo single, que esté disponible actualmente, mi remix de Hundred miles de Yall

¿Cuál es tu acorde preferido? Desarrolla la respuesta si lo consideras oportuno

No tengo ninguna predilección por ninguno, voy a lo que me apetece en cada momento

Filia, rareza o fetiche instrumental

Con que el ratón me funcione bien…

Objetivo realizable

Producir con Diplo y Cashmere cat

Sueño inalcanzable

Producir con Alizzz, jejeje

La definición más absurda que han hecho de ti

“El tipo este que aprieta los botoncitos”

La que deberían haber hecho...

“El tipo este que aprieta los botoncitos con sentido”

La anécdota o experiencia que contarás a tus nietos

He tenido un nº1 en Francia

Un grupo español olvidado digno de ser reivindicado

Muchos!

Acaba la frase:

Del mundo de la música cambiaría…

el "Collab bro?”

Los políticos son…

Muy políticos y mucho políticos

El mejor momento que he vivido en la música fue…

En Laon (Francia) pinchando para 23.000 personas

De pequeño quería ser…

Hasta que no descubrí la música no tuve un rumbo hacia nada en concreto

Etiquetas