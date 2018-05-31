Boni, ex de Barricada, cancela su gira por un cáncer de laringe

Javier Hernández, alias Boni, el que fuera miembro destacado y guitarrista de Barricada desde su fundación en 1982 hasta su salida del grupo en 2013 para iniciar una andadura musical propia, ha anunciado este jueves la cancelación de toda su gira para tratarse un cáncer de laringe.

"Estoy roto por este acontecimiento. La experiencia emocional que siento en estos momentos es la peor de toda mi vida. Ser parte de Barricada, continuar la carrera en solitario, grabar discos y vivir estos 36 años encima de un escenario ha sido mi obra vital. No puedo imaginar seguir adelante sin ser parte de esto, pero por ahora no tengo elección", ha señalado el músico en un comunicado.

Boni ya se vio obligado a cancelar el concierto que debería haberse celebrado en Granada el pasado 18 de mayo debido "a un problema de salud", que, tras una serie de reconocimientos médicos, confirmó "la peor de las noticias": que sus problemas de garganta venían provocados por un cáncer.

El músico, que lamenta las molestias ocasionadas a sus seguidores por el final súbito de la gira "Réquiem" y que agradece su "apoyo y comprensión", ha destacado que "la prioridad ahora es seguir el tratamiento médico prescrito por los especialistas".

"No estoy en condiciones de poder augurar ningún pronóstico de futuro, los resultados médicos son inciertos, pero mantengo el optimismo y no me cansaré de agradecer toda la fuerza y apoyo que he recibido durante todos estos años. Seguiré luchando", continúa el escrito, que culmina con un significativo "Roncanrol!!!".