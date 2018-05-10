Del Bosque y Lopetegui, citados como testigos el 25 de mayo en el caso Villar

El juez Santiago Pedraz ha citado para el 25 de mayo al actual entrenador de la selección española Julen Lopetegui y a su predecesor Vicente del Bosque para tomarles declaración como testigos en el caso en el que investiga al inhabilitado presidente de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) Ángel María Villar.
Según han informado este jueves fuentes jurídicas, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional ha acordado llamar a ambos como testigos a petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, que fue quien impulsó el pasado verano la llamada operación Soule.
El que fuera presidente de la RFEF durante 29 años fue detenido el pasado 18 de julio y conducido a prisión dos días después, junto a su hijo Gorka y el vicepresidente económico de la RFEF Juan Padrón, al imputarles el juez delitos de administración desleal, apropiación indebida y/o estafa, falsedad documental y corrupción entre particulares.
Según Pedraz, que los dejó en libertad bajo fianza el 1 de agosto, Villar tejió un "entramado" de sociedades para el desvío de dinero de fondos de la federación y estableció un "clientelismo tanto en la contratación del personal, que recae fundamentalmente en familiares, como en la presunta adjudicación arbitraria de contratos de suministro y prestación de servicios a empresas vinculadas, bien directamente bien a través de familiares".
En cuanto a su hijo Gorka, el juez cree que resultó, a través de su empresa Sports Advisers, el "mayor beneficiado a través de su padre" del dinero desviado de la RFEF.
La empresa del hijo de Villar cobró diferentes cantidades en conceptos de asesoría jurídica, posiblemente irregulares, en relación a los partidos disputados entre la selección española y Corea del Sur en 2010 y 2012, y otros con Chile en 2008, 2011 y 2013, con México en 2010, con Colombia en 2011 y 2017 y con Argentina en 2009 y 2011.
