Brecha salarial Una banda de chicas despide a su agente por cobrar 10 veces menos que un grupo masculino en un festival

“Es jodido no cobrar ni la mitad que los hombres pero cobrar una décima parte no es sano”, denuncia Danielle, una de las intrgrantes se HAIM.

Concierto del grupo HAIM, compuesto por mujeres. TWITTER / HAIM

La brecha salarial entre hombres y mujeres no es una excepción en el mundo del arte. Una muestra de esto es lo ocurrido con HAIM, una banda de de rock alternativo estadounidense liderada por mujeres. Ellas despidieron a su agente por cobrar 10 veces menos que un grupo masculino de igual peso y en el mismo festival. 

Danielle Haim, una de las componentes de la banda, declaraba en una entrevista en la revista Grazia que "nos dijeron que nuestro caché era bajo porque era una buena oportunidad de promoción para el grupo". Tras esto, las integrantes del grupo pensaron que era la forma de actuar del festival, sin embargo, “luego descubrimos que un músico, que compartía estatus en el cartel con nosotras, había cobrado diez veces más que nosotras. Después de eso, despedimos a nuestro agente”.

“Es jodido no cobrar ni la mitad que los hombres pero cobrar una décima parte no es sano”, denuncia Danielle, que junto a sus hermanas compone una de los grupos de mujeres del rock actual. 

Las hermanas HAIM no revelaron el nombre de su agente o el festival. Este tipo de información no suele ser de conocimiento público ni siquiera entre los artistas, por lo que es un arduo trabajo llegar a saber si estos hechos suceden con normalidad. 

