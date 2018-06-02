El músico Antón Álvarez Alfaro, conocido como C.Tangana, ha insultado al rey Felipe VI y criticado la monarquía y la democracia representativa durante una intervención en apoyo del rapero Valtonyc cuyo vídeo se ha viralizado hoy en las redes sociales.

José Miguel Arenas Beltrán, Valtonyc, salió de España tras ser condenado a tres años y medio de cárcel por enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas.

Al hilo de esta cuestión, durante una conferencia de prensa del festival Primavera Sound -que se celebra este fin de semana en Barcelona- junto a los músicos Bad Gyal y Young Beef, Tangana ha afirmado que la monarquía es "un robo" y la democracia representativa "un robo" y "terrorismo".

Y ha agregado: "El Rey soy yo, el Rey es un gilipollas, la madre del Rey me come los cojones, la que ahora llaman Reina era una presentadora de la tele, y eso es lo que sigue siendo para mí, y que me metan a mí también en la cárcel que me voy a ir a Bélgica a hablarles desde allí".

Según C.Tangana, "a todos nos insultan" y además Valtonyc "no es ningún lumbreras". "No es un presidente del Gobierno que ha estado robando a la peña, es un chaval que está subiendo música a internet", ha agregado en defensa del artista condenado.