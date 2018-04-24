La nueva televisión pública valenciana, À Punt, inicia mañana a las 8 horas las emisiones en pruebas, con el objetivo de acabar de hacer los ajustes técnicos necesarios y detectar cortes o irregularidades en la emisión. Transcurridos 1.609 días desde que el anterior Consell cerrara Radiotelevisión Valenciana (RTVV), los valencianos podrán volver a ver desde este miércoles en sus televisores unas emisiones cuyo objetivo es hacer los ajustes técnicos necesarios para comenzar lo más pronto posible las emisiones definitivas.
Durante estas pruebas, cuyo horario será desde las 8 hasta las 22.30 horas, se podrán ver programas de la antigua RTVV, como documentales, partidas de pelota valenciana y certámenes de bandas de música, además de contenidos infantiles nuevos procedentes de la web de la cadena pública. El objetivo es poder iniciar las emisiones televisivas definitivas de la manera "lo más rápido y ágil posible", antes del verano.
La radio de À Punt empezó a emitir en pruebas el pasado 13 de noviembre, y desde el 11 de diciembre lo hace de forma permanente, con una parrilla formada por varios programas y un magacín matinal, a los que el 5 de marzo se sumaron boletines informativos cada hora.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
