La dirección de Canal+ Francia anunció el pasado viernes que poner fin a su famosa emisión humorística "Guiñoles", al final de esta temporada, según avanzó el digital Les Jours.
La cadena de televisión de pago, que forma parte del grupo Vivendi, trató ya en 2015 de suspender el emblemático programa satírico, creado en 1988 por Alain de Greef y Alain Duverne, tras la llegada del empresario Vincent Bolloré al consejo de vigilancia de Canal+. El magnate dejó de presidir el consejo el pasado mes de abril, aunque sigue formando parte de las instancias dirigentes de Vivendi.
Gracias a una gran contestación social, la emisión de marionetas no fue cancelada en 2015 pero perdía audiencia desde entonces por un cambio de rumbo con un nuevo equipo que abogaba por un tono más políticamente correcto, de acuerdo con la voluntad de Bolloré.
El empresario, que mantiene fuertes vínculos con el expresidente francés Nicolas Sarkozy, protagonizó en estos años varias polémicas como el veto a la difusión de un documental sobre la evasión fiscal, aunque sus defensores arguyen que consiguió salvar al grupo de la quiebra.
'Los guiñoles' en España
El programa francés fue trasladado a Canal+ España, donde se emitió entre 1995 y 2005, para pasar después a Cuatro, hasta 2008. También se replicó el formato en países como Rusia, Bélgica, Portugal, Australia, Sudáfrica o Estados Unidos.
Según "Les Jours", los trabajadores de "Guiñoles" no habían sido oficialmente informados hasta el mismo viernes. Esta semana, la cadena recibió además un revés, al quedarse sin los derechos de difusión de la Liga de fútbol francesa, la mayor parte de los cuales se los llevó en una subasta la española Mediapro.
