El empresario y socio de Mediapro Tatxo Benet ha comprado la escultura sobre el rey Juan Carlos I que desató la polémica en el Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona (Macba) y que provocó la dimisión del entonces director, Bartomeu Marí, y el cese de los comisarios Paul B.Preciado y Valentín Roma, ha informado Benet a Europa Press.
Benet ha comprado la polémica obra de la exposición de 2015 La bestia y el soberano para empezar a crear una importante colección de arte censurado, según ha informado este lunes La Vanguardia.
Después del revuelo causado por la cancelación inicial de la exposición del Macba, la Haute Couture 04 Transport -de la austríaca Ines Doujak y el británico John Barker- finalmente se pudo ver en público.
La pieza escultórica, que Marí consideró "ofensiva" y contraria a la línea del museo, exponía una escena sexual del rey, una líder feminista boliviana y un pastor alemán que se sodomizan, mientras él vomita aciano en una cama de cascos de las SS.
La exposición, que viajó después al museo Württemberg Kunstverein de Stuttgart, pretendía explorar cómo las prácticas artísticas contemporáneas cuestionan y deshacen la definición occidental y metafísica de la soberanía política a través de obras de los artistas internacionales más relevantes de los últimos 15 años.
'Presos polítics' después de Arco
Después de la censura de la instalación fotográfica Presos polítics en la fera ARCO, Benet compró la pieza y posteriormente la llevó al Museu de Lleida, de donde es originario, y ahora se exhibe en el Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB).
El día después de confirmarse la venta de la obra retirada a petición de Ifema, Benet reveló que había recibido "bastantes mensajes de galerías y salas de exposición" para mostrar la pieza, que también itinerará a Madrid y otras ciudades.
