Las entradas puestas a la venta para la primera proyección pública de una película en Arabia Saudí se agotaron "en menos de un minuto", y tan sólo 300 afortunados pudieron asistir a la sesión del viernes por la noche, después de la apertura oficial del cine el pasado miércoles.
La web que puso a la venta las entradas, Noon, ofrece ahora billetes "sólo para familias", que se podrán adquirir a partir de mañana, para una nueva proyección del filme Black Panther (2018), la única cinta que está disponible por el momento en el país árabe.
La empresa estadounidense AMC Entertainment, que opera la primera sala de cine de Arabia Saudí y será la encargada de abrir otras 40 en los próximos cinco años, anunció la primera proyección pública de Black Panther el viernes 20 de abril a las 20.30 hora local (17.30 GMT) para un número limitado de espectadores.
La película fue estrenada el día 18 en un evento privado, con la presencia de representantes del Gobierno y cineastas, cuando se inauguró la primera sala de cine saudí, en el centro financiero Rey Abdalá de la capital, Riad.
La última cinta de superhéroes de Marvel y Disney, que se estrenó hace unos dos meses en EEUU, ha sido la elegida para este hito histórico, en el marco de las reformas de las que está siendo testigo el reino, donde las salas de cine llevan cerradas desde la década de los ochenta.
La reapertura de las salas de cine, así como la promoción de otras actividades de ocio y culturales en las que pueden participar también las mujeres, se enmarca en las medidas aperturistas adoptadas por el príncipe heredero, Mohamed bin Salmán, desde que fue designado en junio de 2017.
