Concha Velasco se despide del teatro con la obra 'El funeral'

"Pienso que me voy a despedir con esta obra, tengo 78 años y me voy a cortar la coleta", ha declarado la veterana actriz.

La actriz vallisoletana Concha Velasco.- EFE

La actriz Concha Velasco, de 78 años, ha anunciado este miércoles en Valladolid su retirada del teatro con su participación en la obra El funeral, que mañana se estrena en esta ciudad, bajo la dirección de su hijo, Manuel Marsó Velasco.

"Pienso que me voy a despedir con esta obra, tengo 78 años y me voy a cortar la coleta", ha afirmado en una rueda de prensa la veterana actriz, quien ha expresado su deseo de retirarse "con una función para todos los públicos".

Concha Velasco (Valladolid, 1939), recibirá este sábado la medalla de la ciudad que le entrega el Ayuntamiento vallisoletano como reconocimiento a una trayectoria artística —teatro, cine, danza y televisión— que supera los sesenta años.

