La situación es desoladora. Tras analizar los diez festivales más importantes por afluencia de público (por día) del panorama estatal, según el Anuario de la Asociación de Promotores de Música, nos topamos con una cruda realidad: solo el 13% de los artistas que actúan son bandas y solistas femeninas. Si sumamos los grupos mixtos, la cifra asciende hasta el 26%, muy lejos del espacio que ocupan los hombres, un 74%. Una realidad que no es nueva y que ya ha sido denunciada en numerosas ocasiones, incluso de manera gráfica.
Para comprobar la demoledora realidad sobre la presencia femenina en los carteles de los festivales de música españoles, arrastra la barra en el centro de cada cartel a izquierda y a derecha. Así podrás ver el cartel original de cada festival y el mismo cartel, pero sólo con la presencia de los nombres de solistas o grupos con presencia femenina. Los nombres de solistas o grupos masculinos desaparecerán y las bandas con alguna mujer entre sus integrantes permanecerán con el nombre decolorado.
Por cautela, aquellos solistas y grupos imposibles de catalogar por falta de información tampoco han sido suprimidos. El resultado es muy llamativo.
Primavera Sound
(Hay mujeres artistas que han actuado en el Primavera Sound y que no están en el cartel modificado. Se debe a que el propio festival publicó el rótulo antes de las últimas confirmaciones)
