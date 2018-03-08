La Diputación de Pontevedra ha inaugurado una nueva exposición en el marco del Día Internacional de la Mujer en la que muestran a través de las Barbies las injusticias y desigualdades que sufren las mujeres en la sociedad española.
La muestra se estrenó el 7 de marzo en el Pazo provincial y desde la institución la definen como "impactante y rompedora".
La exhibición tiene por nombre "Rompe. Xoga en igualdade", ("Rompe. Juega en Igualdad", en castellano) y la presidenta de la Diputación, Carmela Silva, la presenta como una "exposición vanguardista, para golpear conciencias y hacer pensar y reflexionar".
La muestra consta de 18 paneles en los que las famosas muñecas han sido intervenidas para mostrar situaciones de desigualdad, violencia y discriminación que, a diario, viven las mujeres desde niñas. La elección de esta muñeca para denunciar esta situación no es valadí, sino que, para Silva, es básica porque "es la más famosa de la historia, con la que juegan miles de niñas y que transmite valores sexistas que se reproducen en los juegos y en las conductas de los más pequeños".
Además, dentro del marco del 8 de marzo, todas las mujeres de la institución provincial se sumarán al paro y leerán un manifiesto.
