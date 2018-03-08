Público
Día INTERNACIONAL DE LA MUJER Las Barbies se empoderan en una exposición en Pontevedra

La diputación ha inaugurado el 7 de marzo una exposición en la que muestran a través a las famosas muñecas la desigualdad de las mujeres en los diferentes ámbitos de la vida

La presidenta de la Diputación de Pontevedra, Carmela Silva, blande un martillo como símbolo para romper las barreras de cristal, junto a una de las piezas, que representa la prostitución. Diputación de Pontevedra

La Diputación de Pontevedra ha inaugurado una nueva exposición en el marco del Día Internacional de la Mujer en la que muestran a través de las Barbies las injusticias y desigualdades que sufren las mujeres en la sociedad española. 

'Zapato de Tacón. Yo no quiero alturas de artificio. Yo quiero volar'. Diputación de Pontevedra

La muestra se estrenó el 7 de marzo en el Pazo provincial y desde la institución la definen como  "impactante y rompedora".

La exhibición tiene por nombre "Rompe. Xoga en igualdade", ("Rompe. Juega en Igualdad", en castellano) y la presidenta de la Diputación, Carmela Silva, la presenta como una "exposición vanguardista, para golpear conciencias y hacer pensar y reflexionar".

Otra de las piezas denuncia la desigualdad salarial entre mujeres y hombres. Diputación de Pontevedra

La muestra consta de 18 paneles en los que las famosas muñecas han sido intervenidas para mostrar situaciones de desigualdad, violencia y discriminación que, a diario, viven las mujeres desde niñas. La elección de esta muñeca para denunciar esta situación no es valadí, sino que,  para Silva, es básica porque "es la más famosa de la historia, con la que juegan miles de niñas y que transmite valores sexistas que se reproducen en los juegos y en las conductas de los más pequeños".

La lucha contra la violencia de género, otra de las principales reivindicaciones de este 8 de marzo. Diputación de Pontevedra

Además, dentro del marco del 8 de marzo, todas las mujeres de la institución provincial se sumarán al paro y leerán un manifiesto. 

'Boda. No me quiero casar con quien conmigo quiere ser amo y no marido', es el pie de foto de una de las piezas de la muestra. Diputación de Pontevedra

