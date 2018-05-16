Las "ecopatrullas" del Festival Download: una fianza de 175 euros para trabajar gratis como voluntario

Todo evento de masas requiere de una serie de labores básicas vinculadas a la organización. En el caso del Festival Download, que tendrá lugar en Madrid los próximos 28, 29 y 30 de junio, la organización ha lanzado una propuesta bajo el nombre de "ecopatrulla" que a buen seguro reducirá los gastos derivados de dichas "labores básicas".
Según informan diversos portales, la propuesta consiste en que quienes quieran contribuir con su trabajo gratuito al buen desarrollo del festival —atendiendo a los visitantes o llevando a cabo tareas de reciclaje durante una de las jornadas del evento— tendrán que pagar 175 euros a modo de fianza (precio del abono correspondiente a los tres días de festival), cantidad que será devuelta una vez finalizado.
"Si quieres ser voluntario en Download Madrid, sólo tienes que apuntarte a nuestro equipo de voluntariado y empezar a disfrutar de uno de los mejores festivales del año en nuestro país", reza la convocatoria de la empresa organizadora, que también se encarga de otros importantes eventos musicales como el BBF Barcelona Beach Festival, Dcode, Mad Cool.
