El músico, cantante y compositor británico Elvis Costello se ha visto obligado a cancelar los seis conciertos restantes de su gira europea debido a una operación para superar un "cáncer agresivo".
Según anunció este viernes en su página web, Costello -cuyo nombre real es Declan Patrick MacManus- se sometió recientemente a una cirugía para eliminar "un pequeño pero muy agresivo cáncer maligno que podía ser derrotado con una sola operación".
"Su médico le ha recomendado hacer una pausa en su actual tour y descansar", agrega el comunicado colgado en la red, porque tras una intervención de esta índole se aconseja guardar un reposo de entre "tres a cuatro semanas, dependiendo de tu clase de trabajo".
"Recuperarme por completo va a llevarme más tiempo de lo que habría deseado", ha afirmado
"Mi espíritu ha estado más que predispuesto, pero ahora debo aceptar que recuperarme por completo va a llevarme más tiempo de lo que habría deseado. Por tanto, me veo obligado a cancelar a regañadientes todos los compromisos restantes de esta gira", ha lamentado el músico, de 63 años.
Costello ha suspendido su tour semanas después de haber actuado en Barcelona y Madrid los días 20 y 21 de junio, respectivamente.
Las próximas citas afectadas por su estado de salud son Manchester (Reino Unido), Pula (Croacia), Viena y Graz (Austria), Tysnes (Noruega) y Rattvik (Suecia).
