Eurovisión Un espontáneo le roba el micrófono a la cantante de Reino Unido en plena actuación en Eurovisión

La cantante, SuRie, defendía su tema 'Storm' y continuó como pudo hasta que le dieron un nuevo micrófono. La organización le ofreció repetir su actuación pero prefirió no hacerlo.

Momento en el que el espontáneo arrebata el micrófono a SuRie en plena actuación en Eurovisión. /EFE

Un espontáneo saltó al escenario del Altice Arena de Lisboa durante la actuación de Reino Unido en Eurovisión y le robó el micrófono a la cantante, SuRie, mientras defendía su tema Storm.

En medio de la actuación, un hombre subió al escenario y le quitó el micrófono a la artista e intentó decir algo que resultó ininteligible. SuRie se repuso como pudo del susto y siguió dando palmas hasta que efectivos de seguridad se llevaron al espontáneo y le dieron un nuevo micrófono para que pudiese seguir cantando.

Tras el percance, la Unión Europea de Radiodifusión (EBU) ofreció al Reino Unido la posibilidad de repetir la actuación, pero SuRie y su equipo decidieron no hacerlo porque "están extremadamente orgullosos de su actuación", según un comunicado oficial del ente europeo, que informó de que el espontáneo está bajo custodia policial.

Tras el percance, Reino Unido, que estaba entre los últimos en las listas de las casas de apuestas, escaló hasta el quinto puesto entre los favoritos. Sin embargo, en la votación final terminó ocupando el puesto 24, justo después de España.

