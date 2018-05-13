Un total de 7,17 millones de espectadores vieron la final de la 63ª edición del Festival de Eurovisión, la más vista desde 2008 cuando España fue representada por Rodolfo Chikilicuatre, con una cuota de pantalla del 43,5%, también la cifra más alta de audiencia desde hace diez años, aunque iguala el dato de 2012 —que contó con Pastora Soler como representante—.
En el certamen, que fue emitido en RTVE y se celebró este sábado en Lisboa (Portugal), los representantes de España, Amaia y Alfred, quedaron relegados al puesto número 23 de 26.
Según informa RTVE, las votaciones del festival fueron seguidas por 8,11 millones personas (51,2%), también el mejor dato desde la final de 2008. Precisamente, durante las votaciones se produjo el minuto de oro del día, a las 00.27 horas, con un total de 8,75 millones de espectadores y un 57,9% de cuota. La audiencia de las votaciones ha aumentado en 16,1 puntos y 2,89 millones de espectadores los datos de 2017.
La actuación de Amaia y Alfred interpretando Tu canción se produjo a las 21.20 horas de la noche, y reunió a una media de 6,23 millones de espectadores y un 41,6% de share. Respecto al año anterior, la actuación gana 8,3 puntos de aceptación y aumenta 572.000 espectadores.
La audiencia media de esta edición del festival se ha incrementado en cerca de los 2,7 millones de espectadores y 14,9 puntos con respecto al año anterior. Hasta 16,12 millones de personas siguieron en algún momento la final de este año de Eurovisión, en la que se alzó como ganadora la actuación de Netta (Israel) y su canción Toy.
Seguimiento en internet
Con respecto a los seguidores por Internet, el concurso fue seguido en directo a través de todas las señales de RTVE.es por más de 262.000 visitantes únicos, un 187% más que en la edición anterior y un 58% por encima del dato conseguido en 2017.
De los visitantes que conectaron con la emisión en directo de RTVE.es, más de 93.000 siguieron la retransmisión alternativa, narrada por Pedro L. Manjón, Soraya Arnelas y Percebes y Grelos, sumando así cerca de 20.000 usuarios (27%) respecto a la edición de 2017.
Además, OTVisión Final, el programa previo a la final, dirigido por Irene Mahía y Pedro L. Manjón, congregó a 25.566 visitantes únicos, el triple del dato conseguido con el Spain Calling: Aloha Edition de 2017, en el que fueron 8.264 los seguidores.
