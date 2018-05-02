La página de Facebook del teatro Tantarantana de Barcelona ha sido eliminada este miércoles por "contenido pornográfico", después de que se incluyera la imagen del cartel de la obra Masticar hielo, en la que aparecen el trasero y las nalgas de un hombre, mientras una mujer las toca con su mano.
El teatro, a través de un comunicado, afirma que es la primera vez en España "que se suspende la cuenta de Facebook de una entidad o empresa cultural por motivos de censura", ya que "en otros casos similares se ha eliminado la publicación, pero no la cuenta responsable".
La entidad se ha puesto en contacto con Facebook para "apelar su decisión y pedir que revisen el caso" puesto que tras leer sus normas comunitarias entienden que no han vulnerado "ninguna base de su política".
Además, reivindican que tratándose de la página de un teatro y del cartel de un espectáculo, "se trata de una imagen de ficción".
A la espera de recibir una respuesta, el Tantarantana remarca que se ha quedado sin uno de sus principales canales de comunicación y piden el apoyo de público y medios para hacer público "este caso evidente de censura en el ámbito cultural", para el que han creado la etiqueta #nosomCULpables.
El cartel es una imagen promocional del próximo estreno de Masticar hielo, de la compañía El Eje, una versión "muy cañera de ¿Quién teme a Virginia Woolf?", programada entre el 16 de mayo y el 3 de junio en la sala Baixos22 del Tantarantana.
