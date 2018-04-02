Fallece Steven Bochco, creador de 'Canción triste de Hill Street'

El productor y guionista neoyorquino Steven Bochco, recordado por series como Canción triste de Hill Street, La ley de Los Ángeles y NYPD Blue, falleció este domingo a los 74 años, según informaron medios locales, que citan a sus familiares.
A Bochco le diagnosticaron leucemia hace varios años, señaló el diario Daily News, que citó al representante del productor y a su familia.
"Steven luchó contra el cáncer con fuerza, coraje, gracia y su insuperable sentido del humor", detalló la familia de Bochco en un un comunicado difundido por el rotativo, y agregó que al momento de su deceso estaba acompañado por sus seres queridos.
De su prolífica carrera destacan éxitos como Canción triste de Hill Street, que ganó ocho premios Emmy en su temporada piloto y logró otras 98 nominaciones en los seis años siguientes.
También las series televisivas L.A. Law (1986-1994), NYPD Blue (1993-2005), Murder One (1995-1997) y City of Angels (2000), entre otras producciones.
